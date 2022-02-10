Recap: Qualys Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Qualys QLYS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Qualys beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.8.

Revenue was up $14.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 9.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Qualys's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.68 0.68 0.70 EPS Actual 0.86 0.79 0.74 0.71 Revenue Estimate 104.11M 98.97M 95.19M 94.62M Revenue Actual 104.93M 99.70M 96.76M 94.80M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Qualys management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.87 and $2.92 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 244.64% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Qualys, a bullish signal to many investors.

