Beyond Air: Q3 Earnings Insights

Beyond Air XAIR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Beyond Air missed estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.26.

Revenue was up $148.79 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 21.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Beyond Air's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.28 -0.21 -0.31 -0.31 EPS Actual -0.36 -0.31 -0.24 -0.33 Revenue Estimate 60.00K 260.00K 310.00K 270.00K Revenue Actual 0 0 145.63K 148.79K

