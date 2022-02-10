A Preview Of GreenPower Motor Co's Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

GreenPower Motor Co GP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-02-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that GreenPower Motor Co will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.07.

GreenPower Motor Co bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GreenPower Motor Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.11 -0.14 -0.11 Price Change % 1.32% -2.18% -5.49% 8.13%

Stock Performance

Shares of GreenPower Motor Co were trading at $6.51 as of February 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 79.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

