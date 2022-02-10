TELUS Clocks 20% Revenue Growth In Q4 Aided By Subscriber Connections

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- TELUS Corp TU reported fourth-quarter operating revenues and other income growth of 20% year-on-year to C$4.87 billion.
- Total subscriber connections grew 5.9% Y/Y to 16.9 million.
- In the quarter, it added 272,000 new customer additions, up 19,000 over last year, and inclusive of 112,000 mobile phones, 81,000 connected devices, 41,000 internet, 31,000 security and 18,000 TV customer connections. The mobile phone churn was 1.04%.
- Adjusted basic EPS was C$0.23.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 7.6% Y/Y to C$1.52 billion.
- The company generated C$896 million in operating cash flow and $43 million in free cash flow.
- The board raised the quarterly dividend by 5.2% to C$0.3274.
- Price action: TU shares traded higher by 1% at $24.76 in the market on the last check Thursday.
