Jerash Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jerash Holdings (US) beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $16.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jerash Holdings (US)'s past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.12 0.10 0.03 EPS Actual 0.39 0.17 0.06 0.01 Revenue Estimate 44.85M 25.30M 20.00M 16.66M Revenue Actual 45.71M 29.89M 23.76M 20.66M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.