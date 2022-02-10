Recap: TechTarget Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

TechTarget TTGT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TechTarget beat estimated earnings by 1.54%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $31.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TechTarget's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.49 0.38 0.43 EPS Actual 0.60 0.51 0.44 0.46 Revenue Estimate 67.04M 60.30M 54.46M 42.74M Revenue Actual 69.75M 63.71M 52.97M 45.92M

