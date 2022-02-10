InMode: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

InMode INMD reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 07:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

InMode beat estimated earnings by 16.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.55.

Revenue was up $35.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 5.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at InMode's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.40 0.27 0.38 EPS Actual 0.55 0.51 0.35 0.47 Revenue Estimate 89.26M 74.27M 56.21M 70.76M Revenue Actual 94.18M 87.33M 65.52M 75.19M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

InMode management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.61 and $0.62 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -3.91% in quarter-over-quarter growth for InMode, a bearish signal to many investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.