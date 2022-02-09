Black Hills: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Black Hills BKH reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Black Hills missed estimated earnings by 13.28%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.28.

Revenue was up $76.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Black Hills's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.35 1.66 1.15 EPS Actual 0.70 0.40 1.54 1.23 Revenue Estimate 368.58M 406.26M 607.11M 593.74M Revenue Actual 380.60M 372.60M 633.40M 486.40M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.