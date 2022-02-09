Recap: Blue Bird Q1 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Blue Bird BLBD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Blue Bird beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.28.

Revenue was up $1.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 3.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blue Bird's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.39 0.08 0 EPS Actual 0.07 0.19 0.05 0 Revenue Estimate 242.50M 246.50M 171.50M 133.20M Revenue Actual 192.20M 196.66M 164.70M 130.43M

