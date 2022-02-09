Recap: Sonos Q1 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Sonos SONO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Sonos beat estimated earnings by 9.68%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.93.

Revenue was up $18.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 1.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sonos's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.17 0.88 EPS Actual 0.08 0.27 0.31 1.17 Revenue Estimate 360.23M 313.60M 248.41M 589.86M Revenue Actual 359.54M 378.67M 332.95M 645.58M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.