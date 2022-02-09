Recap: Impinj Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Impinj PI reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Impinj beat estimated earnings by 700.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $16.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 26.96% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Impinj's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.04 -0.22 EPS Actual -0.04 0.11 0.01 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 44.15M 42.69M 42.09M 34.90M Revenue Actual 45.19M 47.27M 45.25M 36.45M

