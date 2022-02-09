EnerSys: Q3 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

EnerSys ENS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

EnerSys beat estimated earnings by 2.02%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $0.99.

Revenue was up $92.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 3.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EnerSys's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.07 1.20 1.24 1.19 EPS Actual 1.01 1.25 1.30 1.27 Revenue Estimate 812.20M 798.56M 779.23M 760.97M Revenue Actual 791.40M 814.90M 813.50M 751.10M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

EnerSys management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.11 and $1.21 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 14.85% in quarter-over-quarter growth for EnerSys, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.