LiveRamp Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

LiveRamp Holdings RAMP reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LiveRamp Holdings beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $20.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 7.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LiveRamp Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.02 0.02 0.07 EPS Actual 0.26 0.09 0.04 0.14 Revenue Estimate 124.18M 112.03M 116.14M 113.14M Revenue Actual 127.29M 119.04M 119.17M 119.75M

