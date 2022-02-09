Mesa Air Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Mesa Air Group MESA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mesa Air Group missed estimated earnings by 136.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was up $2.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 19.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mesa Air Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.10 0.17 0.03 EPS Actual -0.06 0.11 0.23 0.36 Revenue Estimate 150.64M 129.74M 135.51M 130.40M Revenue Actual 130.78M 125.16M 97.28M 150.37M

