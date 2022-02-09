The Charles Schwab Corporation Climbs To Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW traded today at a new 12-month high of $95.96. So far today approximately 388,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 8.6 million shares.

Charles Schwab operates in the brokerage, banking, and asset-management businesses. The company runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. The company is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $6.5 trillion of client assets at the end of 2020. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently priced 0.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $95.03.

In the past 12 months, The Charles Schwab Corporation share prices are bracketed by a low of $54.98 and a high of $95.96 and are now at $95.75, 74% above that low price.

