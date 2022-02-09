Why Are Fox Shares Trading Higher Today?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Fox Corp FOX reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 9% year-on-year to $4.44 billion, beating the consensus of $4.26 billion.
- Affiliate revenues increased 11% Y/Y to $1.69 billion with 12% growth at the Cable Network Programming segment and 10% growth at the Television segment.
- Advertising revenues increased 6% Y/Y to $2.41 billion, primarily due to continued pricing strength at the FOX Network, underpinned by the strength of the Company's sports portfolio, and continued growth at Tubi.
- Other revenues increased 20% to $345 million, led by higher sports sublicensing revenues at the Cable Network Programming segment.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.13 beat the consensus of $0.03. Fox held $4.3 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Dividend: Fox declared a dividend of $0.24 per share.
- Share Buyback: Fox authorized a $4 billion stock repurchase program.
- "These strong results and broad-based operating momentum are underpinned by the most valuable news franchise in the country, the leading live sports franchise, our top broadcast network reinforced by a strategic stations portfolio, as well as the emerging leader in AVOD," Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch said.
- Price Action: FOX shares traded higher by 6.86% at $39.90 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.