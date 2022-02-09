Recap: Madison Square Garden Q2 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Madison Square Garden MSGE reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Madison Square Garden missed estimated earnings by 93.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $1.0.

Revenue was up $493.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.41, which was followed by a 5.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Madison Square Garden's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -1.14 -3.31 -3.76 -3.97 EPS Actual -2.55 -4.87 -3.66 -5.17 Revenue Estimate 281.24M 60.20M 46.51M 19.52M Revenue Actual 294.51M 99.78M 43.10M 23.14M

