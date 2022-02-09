Trimble Clocks 12% Revenue Growth In Q4; Issues FY22 Guidance

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Trimble Inc TRMB reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 12% year-on-year to $926 million, beating the consensus of $895.6 million.
- Annualized recurring revenue was $1.41 billion, up 9% Y/Y.
- Product revenue grew 14.6% Y/Y to $562 million. Service revenue was flat at $165.1 million. Subscription revenue rose 14.2% Y/Y to $198.9 million.
- The gross margin contracted 130 bps to 55.2%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 missed the consensus of $0.63.
- Trimble held $325.7 million in cash and equivalents.
- "Trimble is a purpose-driven company, transforming and digitizing industries that support how we live, what we eat, how we move," said CEO Rob Painter.
- Outlook: Trimble sees FY22 revenue of $3.95 billion - $4.05 billion versus the consensus of $3.96 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $2.75 - $2.95, below the consensus of $2.96.
- Price Action: TRMB shares traded lower by 0.14% at $71.50 on the last check Wednesday.
