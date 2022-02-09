GlaxoSmithKline: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

GlaxoSmithKline GSK reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GlaxoSmithKline beat estimated earnings by 6.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $1.22 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 4.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GlaxoSmithKline's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.57 0.61 0.64 EPS Actual 1.01 0.79 0.63 0.62 Revenue Estimate 11.88B 10.54B 11.06B 11.60B Revenue Actual 12.44B 11.33B 10.24B 11.62B

