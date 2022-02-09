PolyPid: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

PolyPid PYPD reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PolyPid missed estimated earnings by 26.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.71 versus an estimate of $-0.56.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 1.05% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.