Reynolds Consumer: Q4 Earnings Insights

Reynolds Consumer REYN reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Reynolds Consumer beat estimated earnings by 4.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.49.

Revenue was up $133.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Reynolds Consumer's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.38 0.36 0.57 EPS Actual 0.33 0.39 0.36 0.57 Revenue Estimate 879.88M 891.42M 765.54M 879.08M Revenue Actual 905.00M 873.00M 757.00M 888.00M

