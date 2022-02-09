Veru Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Veru Inc VERU reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 3% year-on-year, to $14.13 million, beating the analyst consensus of $13 million.
- U.S. FC2 prescription net revenues climbed 27% Y/Y to $11.6 million.
- Gross profit rose 9% to $11.8 million, while the margin expanded 1000 basis points Y/Y to 84%.
- The operating loss for the quarter was $(5) million.
- EPS loss of $(0.08) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.12).
- "In addition to securing additional telemedicine and internet pharmacy partners, we are actively constructing our own direct-to-patient telemedicine and internet pharmacy services platform to further increase the US prescription business," said CEO Mitchell Steiner.
- The company held $116.1 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: VERU shares traded lower by 0.88% at $5.60 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.