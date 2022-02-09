Rada Electronic Clocks 36% Revenue Growth In Q4

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Rada Electronic Industries Ltd RADA reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 36% year-on-year, to $31.76 million, beating the analyst consensus of $31.60 million.
- EPS of $0.11 missed the analyst consensus of $0.12.
- The gross margin for the quarter expanded 200 basis points Y/Y to 41%, and the gross profit rose 45% Y/Y to $13.06 million.
- The operating margin was 18.9%, and operating income for the quarter more than doubled to $6 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $8.0 million, with the margin at 25% versus 17% last year.
- The company held $78.8 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- "As our guidance implies, we expect strong revenue growth to continue into 2022 and accelerate thereafter with our forecast to organically reach $250 million in three to four years," said CEO Dov Sella.
- Price Action: RADA shares are trading lower by 0.20% at $10.20 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
