CVS Health: Q4 Earnings Insights

CVS Health CVS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CVS Health beat estimated earnings by 8.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.98 versus an estimate of $1.83.

Revenue was up $7.05 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 1.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CVS Health's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.78 2.06 1.71 1.24 EPS Actual 1.97 2.42 2.04 1.30 Revenue Estimate 70.49B 70.11B 68.39B 68.75B Revenue Actual 73.79B 72.62B 69.10B 69.55B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

CVS Health management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $8.1 and $8.3 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 314.14% in quarter-over-quarter growth for CVS Health, a bullish signal to many investors.

