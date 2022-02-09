Radware Tops Q4 Consensus Backed By Security Solutions Demand

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Radware Ltd RDWR reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 11% year-on-year to $76.6 million, surpassing the consensus of $75.3 million.
- Revenue in the Americas region rose 14% Y/Y to $31.2 million, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region increased 23% Y/Y to $29.7 million, and Asia-Pacific (APAC) region declined 10% Y/Y to $15.7 million.
- The non-GAAP gross margin stood at 82.3%, down 70 bps.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beat the consensus of $0.21.
- Radware generated $28.9 million in operating cash flow and held $465.8 million in cash and equivalents.
- "We executed well, achieving double-digit revenue growth each quarter and for the full year, and record revenue for Q4 and 2021. We also grew our subscription business to more than 30% of total revenue, achieved healthy operating income and earnings per share, and generated record cash flow from operations," said CEO Roy Zisapel.
- "In 2021, we witnessed an increased demand for our security solutions. The total addressable market is large and offers tremendous opportunities in the future."
- Price Action: RDWR shares closed lower by 0.09% at $34.02 on Tuesday.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.