Perion Network: Q4 Earnings Insights

Perion Network PERI reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Perion Network beat estimated earnings by 58.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.39.

Revenue was up $39.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 6.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Perion Network's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.18 0.02 0.18 EPS Actual 0.40 0.33 0.19 0.45 Revenue Estimate 108.96M 104.94M 86.18M 111.48M Revenue Actual 121.03M 109.68M 89.82M 118.26M

