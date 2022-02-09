Crown Crafts: Q3 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Crown Crafts CRWS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 05:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required

Earnings

Crown Crafts reported in-line EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $3.27 million from the same period last year.

Check out this: Executives Buy Around $64M Of 3 Stocks

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 0.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Crown Crafts's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.14 0.14 EPS Actual 0.24 0.07 0.16 0.21 Revenue Estimate 21.06M 16.30M 20.92M 18.59M Revenue Actual 20.22M 18.71M 21.82M 19.48M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.