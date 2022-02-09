Recap: Equinor Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Equinor EQNR reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 12:43 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Equinor beat estimated earnings by 114.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $0.63.

Revenue was up $19.85 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.42% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.