Recap: Nabors Industries Q4 Earnings

Nabors Industries NBR reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nabors Industries missed estimated earnings by 26.96%, reporting an EPS of $-14.6 versus an estimate of $-11.5.

Revenue was up $100.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.53, which was followed by a 8.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nabors Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -12.63 -17.46 -21.42 -23.89 EPS Actual -14.16 -15.73 -20.16 -24.11 Revenue Estimate 427.57M 465.34M 452.57M 418.41M Revenue Actual 524.16M 489.33M 460.51M 443.40M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.