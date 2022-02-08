i3 Verticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

i3 Verticals IIIV reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

i3 Verticals beat estimated earnings by 9.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $30.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 5.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at i3 Verticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.28 0.21 0.21 EPS Actual 0.33 0.26 0.23 0.22 Revenue Estimate 64.29M 55.79M 48.07M 41.13M Revenue Actual 67.18M 61.96M 47.86M 43.31M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

i3 Verticals management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.28 and $1.42 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 285.71% in quarter-over-quarter growth for i3 Verticals, a bullish signal to many investors.

