Inspire Medical Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Inspire Medical Systems INSP reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required

Inspire Medical Systems beat estimated earnings by 79.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.44.

Revenue was up $32.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inspire Medical Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.61 -0.64 -0.65 -0.48 EPS Actual -0.38 -0.48 -0.60 -0.28 Revenue Estimate 55.61M 43.87M 36.89M 41.07M Revenue Actual 61.69M 52.96M 40.35M 46.01M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.