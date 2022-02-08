Recap: Valvoline Q1 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Valvoline VVV reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required

Valvoline beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $205.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Valvoline's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.45 0.37 0.36 EPS Actual 0.50 0.55 0.46 0.41 Revenue Estimate 828.88M 745.32M 658.26M 629.90M Revenue Actual 835.00M 792.00M 701.00M 653.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Valvoline management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.07 and $2.2 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 344.79% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Valvoline, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.