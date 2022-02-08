Recap: Steris Q3 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Steris STE reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Steris beat estimated earnings by 7.61%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.97.

Revenue was up $400.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 5.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Steris's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.82 1.51 1.77 1.52 EPS Actual 1.99 1.76 1.63 1.73 Revenue Estimate 1.15B 881.72M 876.21M 792.98M Revenue Actual 1.20B 968.42M 873.53M 808.92M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Steris management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $7.85 and $7.95 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 272.64% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Steris, a bullish signal to many investors.

