Gladstone Investment: Q3 Earnings Insights

Gladstone Investment GAIN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gladstone Investment beat estimated earnings by 13.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $630.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gladstone Investment's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.19 0.18 0.14 EPS Actual 0.23 0.24 0.20 0.24 Revenue Estimate 16.67M 15.15M 14.06M 11.83M Revenue Actual 18.54M 18.03M 16.71M 17.37M

