Watch For Continued Gains In Shares of The Coca-Cola Company

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The Coca-Cola Company KO traded at a new 12-month high today of $62.20. Approximately 3.4 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 18.3 million shares.

In the past 12 months, The Coca-Cola Company share prices are bracketed by a low of $48.97 and a high of $62.20 and are now at $62.02, 27% above that low price.

The Coca-Cola Company defies analysts with a current price ($62.02) 13.0% above its average consensus price target of $53.93.

Coca-Cola is the largest nonalcoholic beverage entity in the world, owning and marketing some of the leading carbonated beverage brands, such as Coke, Fanta, and Sprite, as well as nonsparkling brands, such as Minute Maid, Georgia Coffee, Costa, and Glaceau. Operationally, the firm focuses its manufacturing efforts early in the supply chain, making the concentrate (or beverage bases) for its drinks that are then processed and distributed by its network of more than 100 bottlers. Concentrate operations represent roughly 85% of the company’s unit case volume.

