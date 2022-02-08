Malibu Boats Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Malibu Boats Inc MBUU reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 34.8% year-on-year, to $263.89 million, beating the analyst consensus of $259.68 million.
- The revenue increase was driven primarily by a favorable model mix and increased unit volumes primarily due to the acquisition of Maverick Boat Group on December 31, 2020. Unit volume increased 19% to 2,073 units.
- The gross profit increased 28.4% Y/Y to $63.6 million, with the margin contracting 120 basis points Y/Y to 24.1%.
- The operating margin was 15.2%, and operating income for the quarter rose 38.9% to $40.2 million.
- The company held $44.8 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose 23% Y/Y to $48.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.2%.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.50 beat the analyst consensus of $1.35.
- "Demand has shown no sign of waning, and the consumer appetite for feature-rich, larger boats remains plentiful, which drove unpredictably strong ASPs," said CEO Jack Springer.
- Outlook: Malibu sees FY22 sales growth of 22% - 24% Y/Y and Adjusted EBITDA margins above 19.5%.
- Price Action: MBUU shares are trading higher by 4.37% at $67.56 on the last check Tuesday.
