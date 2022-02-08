Why Fiserv Shares Are Falling Today

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Fiserv Inc FISV is trading lower Tuesday morning despite announcing better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
Fiserv reported quarterly revenue of $4.26 billion, which beat the $4.03 billion estimate, representing 11% growth year-over-year. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.56 per share.
"For 2021, Fiserv had another successful year of delivering on our growth agenda - attaining the high end of our original organic revenue growth outlook and coming in well above our original adjusted EPS outlook, all while investing in the business to fuel further growth as we innovate to provide value for our clients," said Frank Bisignano, president and CEO of Fiserv.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required
Fiserv shares may be facing selling pressure after the company guided for slowing revenue growth. The company said it expects organic revenue growth of 7% to 9% for 2022.
Fiserv also expects 2022 adjusted earnings to be in a range of $6.40 to $6.55 per share.
See Also: Why Chegg Shares Are Trading Higher Today
FISV Price Action: Fiserv has traded as low as $92.06 and as high as $127.34 over a 52-week period.
The stock was down 5.1% at $100.49 at time of publication.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.