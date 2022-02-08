Why Fiserv Shares Are Falling Today

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Fiserv Inc FISV is trading lower Tuesday morning despite announcing better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Fiserv reported quarterly revenue of $4.26 billion, which beat the $4.03 billion estimate, representing 11% growth year-over-year. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.56 per share.

"For 2021, Fiserv had another successful year of delivering on our growth agenda - attaining the high end of our original organic revenue growth outlook and coming in well above our original adjusted EPS outlook, all while investing in the business to fuel further growth as we innovate to provide value for our clients," said Frank Bisignano, president and CEO of Fiserv.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required

Fiserv shares may be facing selling pressure after the company guided for slowing revenue growth. The company said it expects organic revenue growth of 7% to 9% for 2022.

Fiserv also expects 2022 adjusted earnings to be in a range of $6.40 to $6.55 per share.

See Also: Why Chegg Shares Are Trading Higher Today

FISV Price Action: Fiserv has traded as low as $92.06 and as high as $127.34 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 5.1% at $100.49 at time of publication.