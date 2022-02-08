Harley-Davidson Stock Gains After Q4 Earnings Beat

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Harley-Davidson Inc HOG reported fourth-quarter FY21 consolidated sales growth of 40% year-on-year, to $1.01 billion, driven by an increase in HDMC revenue resulting from stronger unit sales and mix.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.15 beat the analyst consensus of $(0.37).
- Revenue from Motorcycles and Related Products segment (HDMC) was $816.01 million, up 54% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $663.84 million.
- Revenue from Motorcycles increased 71%, parts & accessories rose 13%, general merchandise climbed 46%, and licensing rose 88%.
- The gross profit margin in HDMC contracted 210 basis points Y/Y to 19.5%. Selling, administrative, and engineering expenses fell 6.1% Y/Y to $259.4 million.
- Net cash provided by operating activities for twelve months was $975.7 million. It held cash and equivalents of $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2021.
- "Looking ahead, we are fully committed to achieving our long-term Hardwire Strategy, as the most desirable motorcycle brand and company in the world," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President, and CEO, Harley-Davidson.
- Outlook: Harley-Davidson expects FY22 HDMC sales growth of 5% - 10%, HDMC operating income margin of 11% - 12%, HDFS operating income to decline by 20% - 25%.
- Price Action: HOG shares are trading higher by 7.83% at $38.95 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.