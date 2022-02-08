Sysco: Q2 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Sysco SYY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required

Earnings

Sysco missed estimated earnings by 19.72%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.71.

Revenue was up $4.76 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sysco's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.60 0.20 0.34 EPS Actual 0.83 0.71 0.22 0.17 Revenue Estimate 15.87B 14.23B 12.39B 12.33B Revenue Actual 16.46B 16.14B 11.82B 11.56B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.