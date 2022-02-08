Why Are Warner Music Shares Trading Lower Today?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Warner Music Group Corp WMG reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 22% year-on-year to $1.61 billion, beating the consensus of $1.49 billion.
- Recorded Music revenue grew 19% Y/Y to $1.39 billion. Music Publishing increased 31% Y/Y to $229 million, and Digital grew 21% Y/Y to $1 billion.
- Adjusted OIBDA margin increased 90 bps to 22% due to strong operating performance.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 190 bps to 24.1%.
- EPS of $0.36 beat the consensus of $0.29.
- Warner Music generated $129 million in operating cash flow (-24% Y/Y) and held $450 million in cash and equivalents. Free cash flow fell 24% for $95 million.
- Dividend: The board declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, representing an aggregate quarterly dividend of $77.2 million.
- Price action: WMG shares traded lower by 6.01% at $38.11 on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.