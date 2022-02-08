Virtu Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Virtu Financial VIRT reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Virtu Financial beat estimated earnings by 48.75%, reporting an EPS of $1.19 versus an estimate of $0.8.

Revenue was up $28.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 2.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Virtu Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.81 1.25 0.82 EPS Actual 0.70 0.63 2.04 1.18 Revenue Estimate 324.36M 381.03M 509.07M 368.78M Revenue Actual 544.34M 548.97M 1.01B 676.70M

