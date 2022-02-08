Recap: Malibu Boats Q2 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Malibu Boats MBUU reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required

Also check this: PayPal And 3 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders

Earnings

Malibu Boats beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.35.

Revenue was up $68.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 2.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Malibu Boats's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.26 1.62 1.65 1.03 EPS Actual 1.37 1.84 1.82 1.22 Revenue Estimate 245.72M 255.88M 255.01M 189.80M Revenue Actual 253.50M 276.72M 273.16M 195.65M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.