PC Connection: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

PC Connection CNXN reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required

PC Connection beat estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.7.

Revenue was up $124.49 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 7.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PC Connection's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.65 0.43 0.62 EPS Actual 0.76 0.66 0.39 0.62 Revenue Estimate 722.21M 687.21M 624.13M 651.27M Revenue Actual 751.37M 704.16M 636.89M 675.69M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.