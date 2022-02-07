Recap: Take-Two Interactive Q3 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Take-Two Interactive TTWO reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Take-Two Interactive beat estimated earnings by 7.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.23.

Revenue was up $51.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29, which was followed by a 4.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Take-Two Interactive's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.34 0.89 0.67 0.96 EPS Actual 1.63 1.01 1.40 1.24 Revenue Estimate 865.46M 689.22M 664.00M 746.96M Revenue Actual 984.85M 711.43M 784.53M 814.28M

