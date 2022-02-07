Valero Energy Corporation: The Winning Streak Continues

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Shares of Valero Energy Corporation VLO traded today at $88.32, eclipsing its 12-month high. So far today approximately 949,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.9 million shares.

Valero Energy Corporation is currently priced 1.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $86.62.

Over the past year, Valero Energy Corporation has traded in a range of $58.85 to $88.32 and is now at $88.01, 50% above that low.

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 14 refineries with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 14 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.7 billion gallons of ethanol a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has capacity to produce 275 million gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Receive IBN Spotlights – “Bite Size” Small, Mid and Large-Cap Technical Indicator Alerts

To stay connected with our complimentary IBN Spotlights, please visit https://IBN.fm/connected

About IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

IBN consists of 50+ trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. Through these brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via InvestorWire (IW) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and Code Editorial Syndication to 5,000+ broadcast outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an enormous social media audience that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions focused on the IBN Podcast Series. With a proven track record serving 500+ client partners, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign and the NEW normal.

For more information on IBN, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.