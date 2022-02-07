$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Chegg CHGG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.42% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In CHGG: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 140.45 shares of Chegg at the time with $1,000. This investment in CHGG would have produced an average annual return of 30.61%. Currently, Chegg has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion.

Chegg's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $3,837.78 today based on a price of $27.31 for CHGG at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.