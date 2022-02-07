Open Text Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

According to Benzinga Pro data Open Text OTEX posted a 33.06% decrease in earnings from Q1. Sales, however, increased by 5.35% over the previous quarter to $876.80 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Open Text is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Open Text reached earnings of $131.97 million and sales of $832.31 million in Q1.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Open Text posted an ROCE of 0.02%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Open Text is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For Open Text, the positive return on capital employed ratio of 0.02% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Open Text reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.89/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $1.12/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.