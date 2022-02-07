NAPCO Security: Q2 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

NAPCO Security NSSC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required

Earnings

NAPCO Security missed estimated earnings by 70.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.1, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $6.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 5.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NAPCO Security's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.25 0.17 0.11 EPS Actual 0.21 0.27 0.24 0.17 Revenue Estimate 29.53M 29.80M 27.68M 24.17M Revenue Actual 31.05M 35.43M 28.23M 27.20M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.