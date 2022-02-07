Gates Industrial Corp: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Gates Industrial Corp GTES reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gates Industrial Corp beat estimated earnings by 47.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.21, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $21.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 0.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gates Industrial Corp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.37 0.31 0.19 EPS Actual 0.31 0.42 0.33 0.20 Revenue Estimate 854.21M 904.95M 863.64M 725.94M Revenue Actual 862.40M 915.10M 881.30M 794.20M

