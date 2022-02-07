Cerence: Q1 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Cerence CRNC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cerence beat estimated earnings by 15.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.51, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $538.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 5.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cerence's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.54 0.52 0.51 EPS Actual 0.66 0.62 0.69 0.59 Revenue Estimate 97.92M 96.27M 93.44M 87.91M Revenue Actual 66.96M 96.80M 98.66M 94.96M

